Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make 'big' move after controversial website launch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have conferred Sussex surname to their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in an aim to “unify” their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked confusion when they launched their website, formerly known as Archewell, under the banner of Sussex.com, earlier this week.

Now a source told the Times of London that the Archie and Lilibet have been using Sussex as their surname instead of Mountbatten-Windsor since the coronation of King Charles in May.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” they said. “That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

The website, designed by the Canadian agency Article, is described as a “one-stop shop” for all their activities.

It features pages of Harry and Meghan’s respective profiles, giving an insight into their early life as well as achievements pertaining to their humanitarian goals.