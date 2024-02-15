King Charles has 'no problem' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sussex website

King Charles reportedly called a meeting to discuss Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sussex website

King Charles and the rest of the royal family is reportedly unbothered by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently relaunched their Archewell website under the banner of Sussex.com, prompting accusations about trying to trade off their royal connection.

Royal watchers also anticipated strong reaction from the royal family over the former royals’ alleged commercialization of their royal titles.

However, a source told the Times of London that the royal household doesn’t have “any problem” with the name of website nor the use of coat of arms which the couple was bestowed during the time in the royal family.



“There certainly hasn’t been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household — why would they object when it’s perfectly normal and is pretty routine?” they argued.

The insider explained: “Sussex.com is just an umbrella for good causes like [Harry’s organisations] Sentebale, Invictus and Travelyst and separates them out from the non-profit Archewell foundation and Archewell Productions, which is a profit-for-good company.

“There’s no use of the word “royal” on the site for a good reason — to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone’s wishes.”

