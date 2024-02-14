Meghan Markle praises Sussex website designer amid criticism

Meghan Markle proved she is unbothered by the criticism on her and Prince Harry’s new website name by leaving a stellar review on the designer’s platform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in hot water after changing their website name from Archewell to Sussex.com, which opened to a bold headline claiming: “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke & Duchess of Sussex”.

A drop-down menu featured separate profiles of the couple, as well as a News section for updates about their endeavours.

Also Read: King Charles 'calls meeting' to discuss Harry, Meghan's Sussex website

The platform is designed by Article, a Canadian digital agency that Meghan previously used to build her lifestyle blog The Tig.

On the first page on their website, a review from the former actress read: “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.

"They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle skips major detail in newly launched Sussex website

The former royals were accused of trying to trade off their royal titles to secure deals in an attempt to rebrand their image in Hollywood.

According to some royal experts, their latest move allegedly violated the Sandringham Summit Agreement that bars them from using their royal titles in day-to-day basis.