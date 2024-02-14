King Charles 'calls meeting' to discuss Harry, Meghan's Sussex website

King Charles reportedly conducted a “high level security” meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new website at Clarence House.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew ire after launching a “one-stop shop” website under the banner of Sussex.com earlier this week.

According to news reporters on X, formerly Twitter, holding username @BarkJack_, the meetings were held “very early AM Feb 13; with an [unknown] operation name.”

“I know it pertains to this new website,” the Theresa Longo Fans club shared. “Since the [Harry and Meghan] do not Officially hold any “Office” wrt BRF; some aspects of their endeavour seem problematic!”

“Furthermore, they undertook this endeavour with no consultation to the Firm whatsoever. (Blindsided the Palace). Hence, the likely reason for the meetings occurring this morning,” a follow-up tweet read.

Replying to one of the tweets, they also branded the meeting an “all hands on deck,” pointing out its “extreme importance” and “significance”.

The X account is known for bringing celebrity news exclusives, and is understood to have accurately broken news of the birth of Harry and Meghan’s first baby, son Archie, as well as the couple’s exit from the royal family in 2020.

The parents of two have been accused of trying to trade off their royal titles for cash grab from Hollywood in a backlash row over the website name.

They also allegedly violated Sandringham Summit Agreement made by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their royal exit, which barred them from using their royal titles on day-to-day basis.