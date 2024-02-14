Anti-monarchy group attacks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after new project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited the Anti-monarchy group's wrath with their latest stunt.

Anti-monarchy group chief Graham Smith alleged the royals of using their titles for financial gains.

Graham Smith turned to X, (formerly known as Twitter ) to express his reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest 'business venture' as they used their royal title for their website.



The Montecito-based couple's move also caused trouble for the royal family as the group has blasted the entire royal family while commenting on Meghan and Harry's new project.

Smith, who shown no mercy to the royal family, said that Harry and Meghan "are free to do what they want."



The Anti-monarchy CEO responding to a tweet from Russell Myers revealing a big truth about the couple's 'exploitative' website as the royal commentator shared his report for the Mirror UK.

Smith reacted as saying: "I don’t hold a torch for Harry and Meghan, but they’re free to do what they want. And as for exploiting their titles, that’s the whole point of monarchy."



He took the opportunity to blame the Firm as a business group, alleging: "Charles and the others exploit their positions for personal gain on an industrial scale."



By launching the site, Harry and Meghan have become embroiled in a fresh row with the royal family over the use of their Sussex title. Several of their critics have blasted the couple for "exploiting" the title.