Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s next move ‘watched very closely’ by royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world as they quietly relaunched their Sussex brand via a new website, using their royal titles.

While the couple stepped back from their senior working positions in 2020, they have launched the ‘The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’ which appears to have sent Buckingham Palace in a frenzy.

Royal commentator Michael Cole suggested during a discussion at TalkTV that the website has not been well received by the Palace for a number of reasons.

“The first thing to be said about this is that it is illegal to use a royal title or the name of a royal residence for commercial purposes,” Cole pointed out.

He explained that while they were meant to retain the “honorific titles Her Royal Highness, His Royal Highness,” they were not meant to “use them for any purpose.” The HRH are considered “very big” in royal circles.

“This will have gone down terribly badly at Buckingham Palace,” he said. “We’re not quite sure how they intend to use this new website but it will be watched very very closely because any attempt to use it for commercial purposes will be frowned upon certainly in this country.”

He added, “It’s certainly just not on and it’s not what you do.”

It remains to be scene what move the Palace will be making in response to the Sussex website.