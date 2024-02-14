Meghan Markle skips major detail in newly launched Sussex website

Meghan Markle skips major in newly launched Sussex website

Meghan Markle launched her new website alongside Prince Harry, in what appears to be an effort to renew their Sussex brand name.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly unveiled their website on Tuesday, many eagle-eyed fans noted a key detail which was missing in Meghan’s description.

Amid all of her services mentioned in detail of the Duchess, the word ‘actor’ was nowhere to be seen on the page, when it was the very profession that came to define her pre-royal life.

“After graduation, Meghan turned her focus to the entertainment industry, later securing a lead role on the hit series, ‘Suits’ which she starred in for seven seasons,” the description stated on the website.

In other parts of her comprehensive biography, the Duchess had her work on advocacy, education and as a “feminist” written in detail.

The former Suits actress has been noted to avoid talking about her acting career and has hinted several times that she will not be returning to the screens any time soon.

Moreover, previously royal author and friend of the royals Gyles Brandreth revealed the Meghan was offered to “carry on being an actress” by the late Queen Elizabeth for the sake of her happiness.

However, Meghan had no interest in pursuing her career, as suggested by many royal authors.