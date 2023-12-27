Meghan Markle issued warning over ‘heartache’ and ‘decline’ in 2024

Meghan could be expected to give a testimony in court concerning the ‘racist royal’ drama

After a tumultuous year that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had between their personal and business life, the coming year also appears a little glum.

Nicolas Aujula, the 37-year-old therapist and astrologer who reportedly foretold Covid outbreak, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, made some predictions for 2024.

The psychic told The Mirror that while the relationship ties between the former Suits actress and Harry appear fine in the coming year, Meghan will “have an element of heartache with someone else close to her.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left 'isolated' as brands withhold deals

Among many things, Nicolas also predicted an economic decline for some female celebrities while others will face an economic decline. However, it is uncertain if Meghan would have her options looking up following the fallout of her Spotify deal and the snub from Dior.

The prediction comes after reports suggested that Meghan could be expected to give a testimony in court concerning the ‘racist royal’ drama.

In the trial set for November 2024, Prince Harry’s wife will face off her half-sister Samantha after she filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan for making her look like a “liar for profit and fame” in the 2021 interview.

Read More: Meghan Markle to face court over 'racist royals' claims

“The royal racists issue needs to be explored,” Samantha’s lawyer Peter Tickin told The Sun. “There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family.”