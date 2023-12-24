Meghan Markle to face court over 'racist royals' claims

Meghan Markle could be forced to provide testimony in court over claims of alleged ‘racist royals.’

Speaking to The Sun, Peter Tickin, attorney for the duchess’ half sister Samantha, expressed his plans to explore the claims under oath.

Meghan sent shockwaves among royal watchers after revealing that members of the royal family raised concerns over her and Prince Harry’s son, Prince Archie, before his birth during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The controversy recently resurfaced after royal author Omid Scobie name-dropped the two royals who Meghan was referring to, in the Dutch version of his book Endgame.

In the trial set for November next year, the former actress will face off Samantha after she filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan for making her look like a “liar for profit and fame” in the 2021 interview.

“The royal racists issue needs to be explored,” the Florida-based lawyer told the outlet. “There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family.”

Tickin affirmed: “This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family.”

“She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy,” he added.

The plaintiff’s attorney also revealed he will formally file a motion with the court next month demanding the Sussexes to submit a deposition - a formal statement under oath as part of the lawsuit.