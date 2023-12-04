Royal family, Prince William's statement in reaction to 'racism' allegations

Royal family reacts to backlash over Harry and Meghan's shocking revelations

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle triggered never-ending feud with the royal family with her shocking claims about some senior member's of The Firm in her explosive tell-all interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey months after relocating to the US following her and Harry's exit from the royal family in 2020.



In chat with the US host, the Duchess made a bombshell claim while her husband, Prince Harry, waited in the wings. Meghan revealed that members of the royal household expressed concerns about the skin color of her unborn son, Archie.

When Oprah pressed on which member of the royal family asked about Archie’s skin color, both Markle and Harry declined to give specifics. “That conversation, I am never going to share,” Harry said when pressed by Winfrey. “At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”



Days later, Buckingham Palace responded to the bombshell claims that sent shockwaves around the world as the interview was reportedly watched by more than 50 million people across the globe.



Responding to the backlash over the Sussex's interview, the palace issued a statement saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.



"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."



Prince William, who's wife Kate Middleton has been named as the alleged 'racist' royal alongside King Charles in new book about the royal family, told a reporter at the time, "We are very much not a racist family."



Now, a new book 'Endgame', written by Meghan's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie, has reignited the controversy as names of the alleged members who made those remarks have been published in Dutch version of the book, but repercussions of that revelation still remain unclear.



Meghan, according to the book, told King Charles about the troubling conversations regarding her unborn child's skin color via a letter.



However, the royal family is yet to respond to new claims by a friend of Harry and Meghan. They are said to be consulting with senior advisers to deal with the situation.