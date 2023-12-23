Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left 'isolated' as brands withhold deals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'isolated' as brands withhold deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be isolated as their rift with the royal family resulted in massive financial loss.

As per recent reports, the California-based couple's foundation Archewell suffered £8.7m drop in donations.

In conversation with MailOnline, brand expert Nick Ede claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a "precarious position" at the moment.

Over the years, the two made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including the release of their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's memoir Spare and the latest 'racist royals' claims made by Omid Scobie in Endgame among others.

Speaking of the consequences of their growing rift with the royals, Nick shared, "After Megxit they mopped up millions from the likes of Netflix and Spotify but it feels like they've lost their way in terms of who they are and what their actual purpose is."

The expert believed that Harry and Meghan are in a "dangerous territory," adding, "Maybe they've isolated themselves because they don't trust anyone."

Nick said that several well-known brands, organisations and public figures don't want to associate themselves with the Montecito pair as they fear their names would be "tarnished."

"They've created a really difficult position where people may have lost trust in them and trust is one of the most important things any brand, any charity, any person needs," he concluded.