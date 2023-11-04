Queen Elizabeth II made ‘big’ sacrifice for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II had put in a lot of thought when she gifted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, as wedding present in 2018.

However, the Duchess of Sussex was under the impression that she will be residing in Windsor Castle itself with her husband, but was quickly humbled by the late matriarch.

A source told The Times that the Queen felt it would be “inappropriate” for the Sussexes to live in the Castle, which is why she “politely but firmly suggested” they takeover Frogmore.

The late Queen also thought that it was a kind gesture to the former Suits actress despite her disappointment. She didn’t think of it as a snub rather a sacrifice she was making at the cost of her privacy for Harry and Meghan.

“The cottage was a big deal,” the insider said. “The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy.”

The insider continued, “She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said ‘I hope they’ll respect it.’”

Moreover, this was not the first time the late Queen made a compromise for Meghan.

In her initial days of romance with Harry, royal author and friend of the royals Gyles Brandreth revealed the Meghan was offered to “carry on being an actress” by the Queen for the sake of her happiness.