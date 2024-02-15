Matt Damon shares BTS ‘fun’ details from Dunkin’ 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Dunkings ad

Matt Damon promised Ben Affleck to do “anything” for him, and seemingly fulfilled his promise while shooting the DunKings 2024 Super Bowl commercial.



Tuesday, when appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Damon, 53, was questioned about shooting the Dunkin' commercial with pals Ben Affleck, 51, and Tom Brady, 46.

In the funny ad, which aired during Sunday's game in Las Vegas, the friends formed the perfect boy band while sporting hilarious orange, pink, and white Boston DunKing tracksuits.

"That is clearly not my idea," Damon laughed as Colbert, 59, showed a picture.

"We had a lot of fun doing it though," he added.

Later, Damon disclosed the real story behind the scene in which he tells Affleck, "Remember how I said I would do anything for you? This is anything."

"I actually said that to him when we were filming," Damon laughed. "And he just left it in."

The talk show host later in the interview brought up the fact that "Dunkin' actually sold these ridiculous outfits."

Colbert went on to pull out a few of the tracksuits so they could wear them during the interview.

"By the way, the only qualification for being a DunKing is the willingness to put this on. So you're in the band, you made it," Damon told Colbert.