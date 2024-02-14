Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day amid King's cancer battle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major valentine's day appearance in Canada amid King's cancer battle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made major Valentine's Day appearance in Canada on Wednesday for the Duke's event at the time when the King Charles III is fighting with cancer.

The Sussexes made their first joint appearance in Vancouver on the lovers' day since the 75-year-old's cancer diagnosis and the couple's shock new project, Sussex.com.



Meghan and Harry, who are on three-day visit (from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations, are expected turn the event into a renewal ceremony in the same country where they began their romance in 2016 while Meghan was filming Suits.

Vancouver, which is known as a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia, is a popular filming location, it’s surrounded by mountains, and also has thriving art, theatre and music scenes. Vancouver Art Gallery is known for its works by regional artists, while the Museum of Anthropology houses preeminent First Nations collections.



Some royal experts and historians warn the Montecito-based couple to avoid doing any stunt at the time when the King and Princess of Wales are experiencing health crisis as "it may damage the couple's reputation further".



Royal experts believe that Harry and Meghan's any new stunt during King Charles and Princess Kate's treatment may harm their popularity as people respect and love those who stand by their families in crisis.

The Duke founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014 as a working member of the royal family and has continued to champion the sporting event despite divorcing the royal family in 2020.