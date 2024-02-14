Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Archie, Lilibet for ‘exploitive’ rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves as they unveiled their renewed brand with the launch of a website earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who launched Sussex.com, sparked debate over how would this bode with the royal family and if they had proper approval for the move.

The relaunch came four years after the couple stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 to seek “financial freedom” but promised to “continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

Buckingham Palace has not issued a statement on the matter and according to The Mirror, Harry and Meghan did not seek consent for the rebrand.

Now, royal historian Hugo Vickers believe that the Sussexes are now using their children’s title to endorse their own association with the royal family.

“It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do,” Vickers told The Mirror. “They are trading on their royal titles and associations in every way you look at it.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were announced to have royal titles after King Charles became King.

He explained, “From the royal coat of arms used, to their Sussex titles to the titles of their children. It doesn’t matter what parameters you judge it on, the man on the street would identify those behind the website as part of the royal family. It is exploitative in the extreme.”