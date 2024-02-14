'A Killer Paradox' faces backlash for unnecessary explicit content

A Killer Paradox faces criticism from netizens

A Killer Paradox is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The K-drama series currently airing on Netflix has been under criticism for unecessary inclusion of sexual scenes and nudity.

A particular scene involving Lee Tang, played by Choi Woo Sik engaged in an affair became a target of rebuff, which many internet users argued provoked illegal filming.

Director Lee Chang came forward to justify the scene, claiming that it was relevantly called for and largely contributed to Lee Tang’s character.

Viewers questioned his choices, raising concerns that it detracted from the originality of the narrative, hindering the plot line.

In addition, there were questions regarding the use of CGI for a child actor’s face, compromising on artistic integrity.

Subjects of Illegal filming and recording on the series also sparked scrutiny for allegedly glorifying the victim’s pain, deeming it exploitative.

A Killer Paradox is a mystery/thriller, revolving around a university student Lee Tang, who gets involved in murder.

Sik indulges in a murder spree with a cop named Jang Nan Gam, played by Son Suk Goo, investigating his case.

The series combined all the relative elements, garnering appreciation from fans all across the globe.