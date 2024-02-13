Prince Harry 'hostile' reaction to Queen Camilla during UK visit laid bare

Prince Harry raised eyebrows for boarding on a 10-hour emergency flight from California to the UK to see his father King Charles after news of his cancer diagnosis was made public.

However, what surprised the royal watchers more was the short duration of the meeting between the father-son duo despite not seeing each other for nearly a year.

Speculations went rife about what went behind closed palace doors after the Duke of Sussex entered the Clarence House to inquire after the ailing monarch.

Writing for The Telegraph, royal author Petronella Wyatt revealed Harry’s visit wasn’t as amicable as perceived as he purportedly “refused to be in the same room with his stepmother Queen Camilla” in the mansion.

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson recently revealed that the King cut their meeting short due to the Queen’s presence in the room, owing to the sour history of relations between Harry and her.

The Invictus Games mogul branded Camilla a “wicked stepmother” and “villain” in his tell-all memoir, Spare, released over a year ago.

Wyatt claimed that Harry’s hatred towards his stepmother is unwarranted, alluding that it might stem from watching his father being genuinely happy with her, contrary to the King's glaring misery during his marriage with his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Harry seems to have a problem with other people’s happiness, and has spent the past year trying to make his closest relatives miserable,” she explained in the outlet.

“He has a suspicion of anyone with a superior capacity for having a good time. Was Camilla wretched in her marriage, he would doubtless rush to embrace her and assure the public of his friendship,” added the royal expert.