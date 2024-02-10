King Charles ‘forced’ to keep Prince Harry’s visit short for Camilla

King Charles and Prince Harry may have met after more than a year for the first time in their bitter royal feud, but the monarch only had 30 minutes to spare for his younger son.

The Duke of Sussex had flown over from California to London to meet with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House, only to be snubbed with the short meeting.

However, the reason why the meeting was kept brief was due to the aftermath of tensions caused by Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, in which the Duke said some unking things about Queen Camilla, per royal expert Robert Jobson.

The Queen was with the King,” he said at The Sun's Royal Exclusive show. “Let’s be honest, [Harry] wasn't too complimentary about Queen Camilla in his book Spare. He wasn't very complimentary about her on Netflix. They don't get on.”

Prince Harry referred to Camilla as the ‘wicked stepmother’ in his memoir.

Jobson continued, “Second, there's not been a lot of contact. That brings its own level of complexity and drama which [Charles] doesn't need at the moment.”

The monarch was also due to leave for Sandringham in a chopper, Jobson added that royals “do stick to a pretty military clock” and Charles “doesn't like is changing his plans” which is also why the meeting was so short.

“He gave him long enough for a kiss and hug, and wished him all the best.”