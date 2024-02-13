Taylor Swift finally posts Travis Kelce on social media for the first time

Taylor Swift finally went social media official with Travis Kelce.

The international popstar broke the internet by posting hilarious clips of her Super Bowl champ beau to her TikTok – marking the first time that Taylor posted Travis on her social media since their romance sparked last fall.

The clip showed scenes from inside a Las Vegas nightclub where Travis – who has been celebrating his team’s Super Bowl 2024 victory alongside Taylor – was seen while partying with none other than her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

The trio seemed to be enjoying themselves, with Kelce sticking his tongue out as his girlfriend’s parents sat comfortably in the same booth. Scott even took a swig from a can while Andrea smiled as Ludacris’ What’s Your Fantasy played over the speakers.

However, the Blank Space hitmaker cringed at the camera, capturing the hilarious moment it dawned on her she should not have invited her parents along to the nightclub.

“It’s a family and family party they said. Bring your parents they said,” Taylor quipped.

She further captioned the post, “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life.”