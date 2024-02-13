King Charles decides to take drastic action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly shunned all the criticism and backlash as they keep doing what is right for them.

However, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's adventures are seemingly adding to ailing King Charles's worries amid his fight against cancer.

The 75-year-old is facing massive calls and mounting pressure to stop Harry using royal title for his and Meghan's personal gains. The Duke has been accused of "being manipulated by his wife". Some slam him as less "intelligent than the Duchess".

A royal author has urged the royal family to take stern step to shut down Harry and Meghan's new website Sussex.com, which the couple launched on Monday to replace their Archewell.com website, accusing the couple 'cashing in' on their Firm connections.

Angela Levin dubbed the couple "pathetic" for using the royal coat of arms. "They are cashing in on their royal connections that they say they hate so much," she told The Sun.

Turning to X (formerly known as Twitter), Levin wrote: "H and M hated our royal family so seem to be working on one of their own. They have a new website. http://Sussex.com. The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan. It's full of exaggeration and pomposity and is a a spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something-please."

Another royal commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "poisonous" and said that they "can't be trusted," asking the King to take drastic action against the Montecito couple.



"I didn't believe he was coming on a charitable quest to be by his father's side. Now I've been proved right. You can't trust the Sussexes. Everything is done in their own self-interest and they have been absolutely poisonous in their treatment and their comments about Britain and the monarchy," Tom Bower told GB News.

Bower even asked the 75-year-old monarch to strip the couple of their royal titles, saying: "I just hope that when King Charles recovers, he finally puts paid to the Sussexes and takes away their titles or whatever tells them very firmly they're not welcome in Britain."

"He hasn't got many friends left in England. He's cut them all off. He's an outsider, he's an outcast He should be firmly told not to bother coming back anymore," he added.

