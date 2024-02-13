Prince William pushes back against pressure of crown amid King Charles’ illness

Prince William doesn't want to take the crown from King Charles

Prince William has left the Palace aides “bewildered” at his refusal to undertake extra engagements in the wake of the current royal health crisis.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly adamant about his decision to take a break from the spotlight to take care of his wife Kate Middleton and look after their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis.

While the decision, when announced by Kensington Palace last month, was lauded for William’s utmost dedication to his family, it has seemingly come back to haunt him after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The heir to the throne is apparently reluctant to step up on behalf of the 75-year-old monarch as he recovers from a ‘form of cancer’ out of the public eye.

According to Roya Nikkah of The Times, though there is currently no pressure on the father of two to increase his workload, William’s determination “to so fiercely protect his boundaries when it comes to his diary” has left the royals bewildered.

She went on to explain that the current crisis in the royal family will be a glaring testament to the royal’s “unwavering commitment to duty” that is often boasted by the palace aides.