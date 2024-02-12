Johnny Depp will not take lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Johnny Depp was best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

Talks about Johnny Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have taken a new turn after it emerged that the actor was pitched a role in which he would not be the lead.

According to a well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello’s post on X, it was revealed that the new location of the set for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was in Haiti and that there would be a Haitian female protagonist.

Additionally, the post went on to add that Depp was not offered his titular role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

“I looked into it and Pirates of Caribbean 6 will be set in part in Haiti and the female protagonist will be Haitian.”

This development came in line with reports claiming that The Bear star Ayo Edebiri was in talks of being roped in as the lead after Depp was dropped by Disney when he was accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic abuse.

Since proving the claims to be false, following a highly public libel case in the US, fans were hoping to see the actor return to the big screen in his iconic role.

