Ayo Edebiri to replace Johnny Depp as lead of Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp is rumoured to be replaced by Ayo Edebiri in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Ayo Edebiri is reportedly being considered for lead role in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to an account on X, formerly Twitter, the 28-year-old actress will be replacing Johnny Depp in the women-led iteration of the fantasy film.

She will embody a character named Anne, most likely based on an Irish real-life pirate, Anna Bonny.

The rumoured installment will feature a younger cast of pirates alongside Edebiri in search of hidden treasure.

What do we know about Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has consistently been teased by Disney executives as a possibility since 2018.

According to reports, Dead Men Tell No Tales filmmaker Joachim Rønning has been enlisted to direct the film, while Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot will pen the screenplay. Other details about a release date and cast list are still unknown.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2022, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer doubled down on the production of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, noting they already have a script.

Will there be Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Johnny Depp embodied the whimsical character of Jack Sparrow in the first five installments of Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, Disney ended its ties with Depp, shortly after the announcement of a new installment for the franchise, due to allegations of domestic violence leveled at the actor by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now that the 60-year-old actor emerged victorious in the defamation trial against the Aquaman actress in 2022, it sparked rumours about Depp’s potential return to the franchise.

There hasn’t been any confirmation from either side yet.

Pirates of the Caribbean Margot Robbie spin-off:

A spin-off set in the pirates’ universe, featuring Margot Robbie was announced back in 2020. However, there hasn’t been any development since.

Bruckheimer told the Hollywood Reporter: "[Robbie's Pirates film is] alive for me. It’s alive for Disney,” adding, “We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story."