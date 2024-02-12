Mark Wahlberg explains how he motivates himself for early morning workout

Mark Wahlberg confesses he likes to skip the gym 'most of the times'

Mark Wahlberg has recently explained how he motivates himself for daily workout at a gym.



Speaking to PEOPLE, The Family Man star revealed he typically begins his day sitting in a 35-degree tub of water and ice to get in the groove.

“I'm like, ‘Okay, I'm awake, I'm alive.’ We're a go right after that. So, I just go and I do the work,” said the 52-year-old.

Mark mentioned, “I don't want to miss something because if, God forbid, I kind of cut corners, don’t show up, don't put the work in and I don't get the results that I want, I know why.”

“I don't want to live with that regret. I always feel better after and I just go and get it in,” remarked the Mile 22 actor.

When asked how he copes with days when he doesn’t to want to “exercise” at 4 a.m., to this, Mark responded, “I feel it more often than you think.”

However, on days like this, the Shooter actor shared, “I start out sluggish and the next thing you know I've ramped it up to a 12 and I got the best workout that I've had in a long time.”

“But the hard work that I've put in has always been a reason why I have success,” he stated.

Mark added, “I attribute to that and my faith and the amount of effort that I've put into everything.”