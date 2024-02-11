Adele defends Taylor Swift against football fans ahead of Super Bowl

file footage

Adele proved she is a girl’s girl as she defended Taylor Swift against backlash from football fans.



During her weekend show at Las Vegas residency, the 34-year-old singer slammed trolls for complaining about the Lover singer stealing spotlight during the NFL season noting, she has made football more “enjoyable to watch”.

Swift has been a subject of criticism ever since she began attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs’ games since September last year.

Football fans argued that the pop star distracted the tight end from the game, as well as diverted attention of viewers by hijacking the coverage on TV.

The Chiefs are set to compete for the Vince Lombarde trophy with San Francisco 49ers later today, and the Grammy winner has already arrived in Las Vegas to cheer on Kelce.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend,” the Hello singer said in a clip making rounds on social media, “and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f****** life”.

“She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch,” she added.

Adele previously revealed the reason behind her absence from the Super Bowl despite being only five-minute away from the stadium.

“I realised when I was there, It's not really put on for the people in the stadium,” the songstress said, referring to her attendance last year.

“It's better on the TV because obviously I couldn't see her (Rihanna),” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Maybe I had bad tickets, I dunno.”