King Charles seemingly puts Prince William to the test before abdication

King Charles, who postponed public-facing duties to undergo treatment for his cancer, has seemingly put his eldest son Prince William's leadership to the test amid ongoing family crisis.

The 75-year-old, who's been diagnosed with a type of cancer, reportedly doesn't want to put pressure on the Prince of Wales by abdicating to him amid royal health as he wants to shield his son from feeling the weight of the crown immediately.

William's real test began soon after he returned to the duty on Wednesday after a break. Now, he has to manage and focus on the monarchy while taking care of his ailing wife and cancer-stricken father.

The current crisis seems to be a wake-up call to the heir to the throne that he's going to be King.

The father-of-thee is among the select family members who can carry out constitutional duties for the monarch if he is abroad or unwell.

The King - who stepped back from public duties for a considerable time - will keep working behind the scenes during his treatment, according to the palace statement.

William, who has so far carried out his royal duties brilliantly as the King's heir, will have to win hearts with his strategy and leadership skills. He has reportedly also been tasked to make amend with his estranged brother Prince Harry before taking the top royal position.