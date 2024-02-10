Prince William preparing for ‘negotiations’ amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, is bound to take on more royal responsibilities as his cancer-stricken father, King Charles receives treatment.

The Prince of Wales, who is also currently embroiled in a years-long feud with his brother Prince Harry, is seemingly taking on some duties to maintain international peacekeeping in the meantime.

The royal is to hire a former diplomat, Ian Patrick, who has worked for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and as a geopolitical consultant, to work on international peacekeeping as his private secretary, via The Telegraph.

Patrick, who was made an MBE, will join the Kensington Palace team, as part of a restructuring to support the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Moreover, the changes into the team began before the King’s diagnosis, and the new set up is to give William and Kate Middleton their own private secretaries, with a newly-created role of chief executive yet to be filled.

Despite the monarch’s health condition, he is still continuing to look into essential state business, whereas William is taking on select public duties, which also includes taking on an increasingly global role.