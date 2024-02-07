Prince William ‘doesn’t want the crown’ amid King Charles’ abdication rumours

file footage

Prince William had a different timeline in mind when his father King Charles took over as the monarch last year after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



The Prince of Wales was content being a “hands on dad” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and a “very supportive husband” to Kate Middleton.

However, the British crown has now been threatened with crisis after the King’s diagnosis with cancer earlier this month, prompting William to step up and represent the monarchy.

It has also once again set off rumours about Charles abdicating his throne to spend his remaining years in peace.

Speaking to OK! former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that the King-in-waiting must be going through a “scary time” in the wake of royal health crisis.

“I think he'll be feeling very serious about his life," she told the outlet. "This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it's not a time when he wanted really to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch.

“This is a time in his life where we know when he just wants to be a hands on dad and a very supportive husband. He’ll feel somewhat besieged by his wife being ill and now his father having cancer - this is a scary time for him,” the royal commentator explained.

“He’s already lost his mother, and I think that gives you a vulnerability with any illness with a parent when you've already lost one, so I really feel for William in this,” Bond added.