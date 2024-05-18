Zayn Malik prepares for first live gig in years in rare BTS clip: Watch

Zayn Malik drops video following album release

Zayn Malik recently performed his first live gig in many years at Shepherd’s Bush, London W12 following his album release on Friday, May 17.



The One Direction alum took to his Instagram Stories, posting a snippet from what appears to be performance behind-the-scenes at the same place.

Malik could be seen sporting a casual tee alongside a cap that read, “W12.”

The singer topped off the look wearing his usual chain, lying around his heavily tattooed neck.

With the release of his new album, Zayn posted a carousel of photos of him holding the chords alongside a caption that read: “ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS is out now everywhere.

"Thank you for all your unwavering love and support. I hope you love this record just as much as I loved creating it.”

Fans rushed to the comments section, dropping heartfelt notes for the 31-year-old singer.

One fan commented: “I’m literally obsessed you nailed it!!!”

Another user chimed in, adding: “So proud of you zayn”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “LOVE YOU ZAYNIEE”

A fourth added: “ALBUM OF THE YEAR BUTTON”

For the unversed, Room Under The Stairs marks Malik’s return to music since his 2021 album Nobody is Listening.