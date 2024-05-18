Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen, John Stamos reunite for heartfelt tribute to Bob Saget

Full House castmembers pay heartfelt tribute to Bob Saget on his 68th birthday

John Stamos paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to Bob Saget featuring a full house reunion alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Stamos took to his Instagram to post a sweet social media tribute in an ode to the late actor on his 68th birthday on Friday, May 17.

The 60-year-old captioned the post: “Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral.”

The photo featured Stamos standing with the entire cast, including Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Meanwhile, the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, also made a candid appearance.

The group could be seen posing together as they stood beside a huge Dumbo statue at Stamos’ home.

He went onto continue in the caption: “Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.”

Mourning the late actor’s loss, Stamos noted: “That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family."

He concluded his statement, explaining: “His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

For the unversed, Saget died at the age of 65 after battling blunt head trauma.