Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plans laid bare amid low popularity in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new plans laid bare

Meghan Markle, who has seemingly failed to win Britons with her narrative and actions, is 'not bothered' by low popularity in the UK as she has something big in the pipeline.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's persistently falling down in the UK ranking survey, will likely be 'not bothered' by her low popularity in her husband Prince Harry's country of the birth as she focuses on her brand in America, a public relations guru has claimed.

The list of the most disliked celebrities of 2024 was dropped by Ranker - a website that features polls on entertainment, brands, sports, food and culture - earlier this week. Their latest poll racked up 394.5k votes, with 31.4k voters, with James Corden, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard coming off quite badly.

The Sussexes were ranked as the fourth most-disliked in the new poll. But according to an expert, Meghan won't be bothered of it at all.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR explained to the Mirror how Meghan will likely react to the news, saying: "In the latest YouGov survey released at the beginning of May, Meghan received a very low score. In fact, it should be noted that 65% of respondents disliked her, and 45% had very negative views of her.



"Only 4% of Brits expressed very positive feelings toward her while her overall net approval rating dropped to minus 43 to minus 38 at the beginning of April."

The expert, on behalf of her knowledge about the sussexes, went on claiming: "I believe Meghan will take the survey data with a pinch of salt. I'm not sure how interested she is anymore in getting the British public back on her side."

Carratt revealed the the former Suits star's future plans in details, saying: "She is American and that is were her family life is now, so she will be more concerned in raising her popularity in her own country and focusing on building her brand American Rivera Orchard and making it a huge success."

Lynn also shared her thoughts about Harry's feelings and emotions about his birthplace, saying: "Harry of course will be as it's his birthplace, and he wants his children to be connected to the British heritage."

She also suggested that Harry and Meghan have more visits to other countries lined-up after their successful Nigeria trip, which gave the couple much confidence even though they faced criticism from royal supporters as their trip had all the hallmarks of an official royal tour.