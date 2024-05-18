Zayn Malik stops to meet fans before leaving sold-out concert

Zayn Malik says he 'missed' his fans screaming during live performance

Zayn Malik stopped to interact with his admirers after delivering a tantalising debut live concert since leaving One Direction.



On Friday night, May 17, hours after releasing his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, Malik, 31, stepped on the stage in London for the first time in nine years.

After the electrifying show, a fan-made video showed the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker interacting with his fans, waiting for him outside the venue.

He hugged one fan, warmly embraced the other and flashed a bright smile for the pictures.

In addition, It’s not only Malik’s fans who missed him but the Pillowtalk singer himself missed the cheering crowd.

Another fan-made video, captured during the live show, is making rounds on social media. It featured the Night Changes vocalist on stage when he took a pause as the fans were screaming their lungs out.

He then said, with a smirk on his face, "I missed it," which made the crowd go wild.

Moreover, Zquad has been flooding social media with clips from Maliks' solo concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Malik announced his much-anticipated return to the stage nearly a decade later, with a concert given to the premiere of his fourth solo album.