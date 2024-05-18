Prince Harry was 'deeply upset' when Prince William rejected his request for meetup

Harry and Meghan married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018

Six years ago today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were preparing for their fifth wedding anniversary. They married in a fairytale ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.



Since then, their lives have taken an unexpected turn, with the couple leaving royal life for California and Harry having minimal contact with his older brother, Prince William.

On May 19, 2018, William stood by Harry's side as Meghan walked down the aisle. However, Harry recently revealed that he "felt sick" after a tense conversation with William the night before the wedding.

In his memoir Spare, Harry recalls spending the evening with friends at Coworth Park Hotel, where he stayed the night before his wedding. He mentions that William, who had just welcomed his third child, had planned to join them but canceled at the "last minute" due to "Kate and the kids."

Harry reminded William of their tradition of having dinner together the night before William's wedding, followed by greeting the crowds.

Harry claims William asked: "Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?" To which Harry in response admitted in the book: "I felt sick about it."

However, Harry did concede that William eventually changed his mind about greeting the crowds and did agree to join his brother, as the Duke of Sussex wondered: "Maybe Granny intervened".

Harry says he pressed William about having dinner together and staying the night - and eventually, he relented and agreed to dinner, but wouldn't be staying over, reportedly telling his brother "Sorry, Harold. Can't. Kids."

Harry's relationship with his brother since that day has gone from bad to worse as the rift between them widen and a flashpoint came when Harry released his memoir in January 2023.

In the book, he reveals how he and William came to blows during an argument at Kensington Palace and how Meghan ended up at loggerheads with the Princess of Wales.



