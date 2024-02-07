King Charles decides not to give up crown to Prince William as he meets Harry

King Charles won't give up crown to Prince William

Royal expert and historian David Starkey has shared his thoughts on the future of the monarchy and King Charles's plans amid ongoing health crisis, backing the defiant monarch to keep throne amid calls to step down.

"Our monarch doesn’t do abdication easily. The abdications that have happened have been because of personal crises, not ill health," Starkey told GB News’ Patrick Christys.

It comes amid King Charles's first face-to-face meeting with his estranged son Harry in more than a year, sparking speculations about Harry's future with the royal family.

The expert suggests that the 75-year-old King will continue his duty till the last drop of blood.



Starkey also shed lights on reconciliation between two feuding brothers Harry and William, saying: "It's clear something has gone utterly off and fundamentally wrong in the relationship between the two brothers. There’s no proper explanation.”



"Harry, I think has behaved disgracefully. The way he seems simply to have been sucked into this strange relationship with Meghan is deplorable. On the other hand, it is worth thinking a little just what it's like being the youngest son and the kind of resentment and insecurities which go back to the terrible events of his parents before.



"It’s actually rather unusual for Royal brothers. If you think of the relationship, it's winner-takes-all. One, under the rule, takes everything, the other, as Harry constantly reminds us, is the spare and in one sense gets nothing," the historian added.

Buckingham Palace statement says: "His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."



"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."