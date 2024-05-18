King Charles warned to be wary of 'unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles and members of the royal family have been warned against ‘unpredictable’ nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a conversation with the Daily Express, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the Sussexes’ recent slew of project announcements, including Netflix series and the duchess’ lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Noting the couple has steered clear from dragging royal family for quite sometime now, however, warned them to remain wary of them.

"They both have new projects for Netflix and Meghan has launched America Rivera Orchard,” he shared.

“It remains to be seen how successful these are but at least their activities do not involve trashing the Royal Family. However, they remain unpredictable,” added Mr. Fitzwilliams.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship has been frosty with the royals ever since they stepped down from their positions as working royals in 2020.

After moving to the United States in a bid to lead more private, independent life, the Montecito-based pair went on to air their grievances against senior royals via a string of interviews and various forms of media.