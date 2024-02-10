Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello officially divorced six months after filing

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have amicably reached an agreement to finalise their divorce.

Both parties settled the divorce according to their prenup on Friday, which was an uncontested action, per People Magazine.

In the filing obtained by the outlet the former couple “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

Their prenup reportedly allowed each party to keep the assets they accumulated individually during the duration of their seven-year marriage.

Moreover, Manganiello also requested the court to terminate spousal support and there was no child support involved in their case, as they never had kids together.

The Modern Family alum, 51, and Magic Mike actor, 47, who announced their break up in July 2023, tied the knot in November 2015 at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In January, Vergara revealed to Spanish newspaper El País the real reason that led to the split of the once happily married couple.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," the Griselda star explained.

"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."