Sofia Vergara shades Joe Manganiello with new dating rule after divorce

Sofia Vergara admitted that the age difference broke up her marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has a new dating rule, and it may have been inspired by her ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

Months after her divorce from husband-of-seven-years Manganiello, Vergara, 51, revealed that she has a new age cap on potential romantic interests.

The Modern Family star made the admission during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live when Real Housewives of Miami guest Alexia Nepola asked her if she would ever date Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny – who name-checked her in his new track Monaco.

“Well, no let’s not go crazy, let’s not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32,” Vergara responded, referring to her son with her first husband Joe Gonzalez.

“Is that the rule? They can’t be younger than your son?” host Andy Cohen probed, to which Vergara responded, “For me that’s always been that, I’ve always had that rule.”

But Vergara didn’t stop there, adding, “To me, they can’t be younger than 50, I’m 51.”

Notably, Manganiello was four years younger than her and is currently 47 years old.

When Cohen asked if that was really her new age cap, Vergara said, “Okay, 49.”

Recently, Vergara admitted that the main reason behind her divorce from the Magic Mike alum was that he wanted kids whereas she felt it would have been unfair to the baby to have an “old mom.”

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she told El País.