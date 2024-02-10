Brad Pitt called pal Bradley Cooper a habitual LOSER amid ‘Maestro’ award win?

Brad Pitt makes fun of Bradley Cooper for being 'Philadelphia Eagles fan'

Brad Pitt hit Bradley Cooper with roasts for being a "Philadelphia Eagles fan".



Days before Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs devotee Brad Pitt gently reminded his pal Bradley Cooper of what transpired in the previous year's big game.

Pitt, 60, grabbed the opportunity to poke fun at Cooper, 49, when presenting him with an award at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday, February 8.

Cooper is a diehard Eagles fan. Pitt wished Cooper the best of luck at the Oscars next month, saying he will be fine if things do not go as they always go.

“And truly Brad is OK, he’s fine,” he said. “He’s used to it. He’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan.”

Pitt is now on a high as his team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. His Chiefs also won the Super Bowl last year, defeating Cooper's Eagles with a late field goal.

Cooper appeared to take the jab in stride, saying, "I don't like what you said there," while accepting the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for his depiction of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro.

Pitt's eulogy was filled with jokes, not all of which were about Cooper's sports fanaticism. He also joked that the two share "a couple of things in common," like "being a movie superstar and also a name," according to People.