Prince William shares new video after Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles

Prince William, who did not meet his younger brother Prince Harry during the Duke's whirlwind trip to the UK to visit King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, has shared a meaningful post after the father-son duo's less than an hour interaction.

The Prince of Wales, who returned to royal duties and led Windsor investiture ceremony at Windsor on Wednesday, shared a new video on Thursday with a meaningful caption.

The future King wrote: "Last night's @LDNairamb gala was all about ensuring our fleet has everything it needs to provide top class care to all those who need it. Thank you to everyone involved."

William reportedly did not meet his brother Harry during his trip to the UK.

He spoke of the future Queen's health progress for the first time since he returned to royal duty after a break from his ailing wife's service. In his chat with Patricia Spruce, who was made an MBE for her work recruiting foreign medics for the NHS, William said that "Katherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind."

