Prince Harry to return with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in UK

Prince Harry made an urgent visit to meet his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis. However, this may be his first of many more trips to his home country.

The Duke of Sussex, emergency trip may have lasted for around 24 hours, but he is tipped to return to UK for a longer trip with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in tow.

Royal and marketing expert Pauline Maclaran told Daily Express US, that Harry’s brief visit may have just been a way to assure his father was doing well and offer his support.

Read More: Prince Harry’s dash back to US a ‘strategic move’ for King Charles

“I’m not surprised that Harry has only made a flying visit. I think he will have wanted to see his father face to face to offer his support,” she told the outlet, adding that he had to leave early so that the King’s health issue doesn’t more serious by staying around.

Maclaran then added that the Duke had to return to his family in the US and plan a longer visit.

“I imagine he may make a longer visit in due course to allow the King to meet his grandchildren face to face.”

While Prince Archie was born in 2019 while the Sussexes still held their senior royal positions. Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet was born in the US in 2021, and the monarch has yet to meet his granddaughter.

Read More: King Charles ‘hurt’ over missing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas

Maclaran suggested that Harry’s visit is a “very positive” step in the road to making the relations better after years-long feud.

As Prince Harry arrived as Heathrow to leave for California, he appeared in good spirits as he smiled for the crowd.

This may have been an indication that the meeting, despite its short time, may have gone well.