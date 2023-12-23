King Charles ‘hurt’ over missing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on Christmas

King Charles may not be happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but he is feeling the void without his grandchildren especially during the holidays.

While the monarch’s younger son had a ‘warm phone call’ over his 75th birthday and was treated to video messages from Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, he will be hurt to not have them for Christmas.

Former BBC royal reporter Michael Cole dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex awful for keeping the children away from their grandfather.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to come together,” Cole told GB News, adding that Harry and Meghan “not taking part” in the festivities.

“I must spare a word for King Charles,” he continued. “It must be very hurtful for him that he doesn’t see his grandchildren in California, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Cole said that it is “appalling” suggesting that the best way they can “demonstrate love” is by coming together at Christmas time.

“If they love each other, the best way you can demonstrate love is by showing it in real terms, that’s reaching out, making the apologies, showing the contrition that’s necessary,” he said.

While relations were beginning to thaw amid the royal rift, the feud deepened after Omid Scobie’s royal biography unveiled the names to the ‘racist royals.’

Before that, reports suggested that the Sussexes would not refuse an invitation to Sandringham if an invitation was extended to them for the holidays.