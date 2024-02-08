From daily show to daily laughs: Trevor Noah cracks jokes in fortnite

Fortnite is branching out into the world of stand-up with JokeNite, a new interactive comedy experience produced by none other than Trevor Noah by his Day Zero productions.
This innovative venture marks a first for both comedy and gaming. Players can head to a specially designed island within Fortnite, grab a virtual seat, and enjoy sets from four up-and-coming comedians: Matthew Broussard, Marcia Belsky, Scott Seiss, and Preacher Lawson.
“Each comedian delivers a motion-captured performance delivered in a Fortnite Outfit, against the backdrop of a digitally rendered comedy club,” Day Zero says.
“With JokeNite Royale, we’re blending two things my mom never wanted me to get into, comedy and gaming,” Noah said in a statement. “I’m excited to step into this uncharted territory, breaking down traditional barriers and offering a fresh, dynamic way for fans to experience comedy.”
But the twist? The audience gets to choose! Before the show, players cast their votes for their preferred performer, adding an element of live show participation even in the digital realm.
Noah, a veteran comedian himself, brings his creative vision and production expertise to JokeNite. He sees it as an opportunity to "push the boundaries of stand-up comedy and reach new audiences in unexpected places."
The move also signifies Fortnite's continued efforts to evolve beyond its core battle royale gameplay. With concerts, movie premieres, and now stand-up comedy, the game is transforming into a multifaceted virtual entertainment hub.
