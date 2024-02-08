Moana sequel set to make splash in theaters this November

Moana set to premiere in theaters this November.

Disney's beloved characters Moana and Maui are set to embark on another thrilling oceanic journey, as the studio unveils plans for both a live-action remake and an animated sequel to the 2016 hit film.

The animated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on November 27th, marking an unexpected move by Disney to announce such a major feature with such proximity to its release date.

Dave Derrick Jr., known for his work as a storyboard artist on the original film, will take the helm as director for the sequel.

The music for the sequel will be crafted by a talented team including Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

The original film featured the voice talents of Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, a spirited young woman defying her father's wishes as chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui.

Along her journey, she forms an unlikely alliance with Maui, a demigod of the wind and sea, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

Both Johnson and Cravalho are expected to reprise their roles for the upcoming sequel, promising to bring back the magic and adventure that captivated audiences worldwide.

Disney's musical animated feature Moana proved to be a global sensation, grossing an impressive $643.3 million worldwide.

The film garnered critical acclaim, earning Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Lin-Manuel Miranda's How Far I'll Go.