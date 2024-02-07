Samuel L. Jackson teams up with Dave Bautista for new Action-Adventure movie

Samuel L. Jackson and Dave Bautista to star in Afterburn together

Samuel L. Jackson and Dave Bautista are coming to the big screen together.



Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune actor Dave Bautista has found his following big-canvas action movie in the form of post-apocalyptic adventure narrative Afterburn.

This one also stars Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson (Django Unchained, The Hitman's Bodyguard).

It takes place ten years after a solar flare wipes out technology worldwide. Bautista will portray former soldier Jake, a treasure hunter who rescues priceless artefacts from the past for wealthy patrons. His most recent task is to work with Drea, a freedom warrior, to retrieve the Mona Lisa before an insane warlord does.

The film is an adaptation of the same-titled Red 5 comic/graphic novel series. Jackson will portray Valentine, a freedom fighter.

J.J. Perry, who recently completed filming Lionsgate's The Killer's Game, which also stars Bautista, will helm the movie.

Perry is well-known for his roles as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on the Fast & Furious and John Wick films.

With the action-comedy Day Shift on Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Perry made his directorial debut in 2022.