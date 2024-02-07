Samuel L. Jackson teams up with Dave Bautista for new Action-Adventure movie

Samuel L. Jackson and Dave Bautista are coming to the big screen together.
Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune actor Dave Bautista has found his following big-canvas action movie in the form of post-apocalyptic adventure narrative Afterburn.
This one also stars Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson (Django Unchained, The Hitman's Bodyguard).
It takes place ten years after a solar flare wipes out technology worldwide. Bautista will portray former soldier Jake, a treasure hunter who rescues priceless artefacts from the past for wealthy patrons. His most recent task is to work with Drea, a freedom warrior, to retrieve the Mona Lisa before an insane warlord does.
The film is an adaptation of the same-titled Red 5 comic/graphic novel series. Jackson will portray Valentine, a freedom fighter.
J.J. Perry, who recently completed filming Lionsgate's The Killer's Game, which also stars Bautista, will helm the movie.
Perry is well-known for his roles as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on the Fast & Furious and John Wick films.
With the action-comedy Day Shift on Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, Perry made his directorial debut in 2022.
