Marvel Studios' 'Wonder Man' set as crew member dies in accident

Crew member passes away after production accident Marvel Studios.

A tragic incident occurred today at Radford Studios in Studio City, resulting in the loss of a rigger's life.

According to reports from Deadline, the male crew member fell from a catwalk while working on the set of Marvel Studios’ upcoming series, Wonder Man.

It's important to note that filming for the series was not taking place at the time of the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the death, though the identity of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time.

A spokesperson from Marvel Studios has expressed condolences, stating, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

Wonder Man was scheduled to commence production next month but faced delays due to the ongoing strikes involving the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The upcoming series Wonder Man features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role, portraying the character Simon Williams.

In the comic books, Williams is depicted as a descendant of a wealthy industrialist, whose company faces competition from Tony Stark's Stark Industries.

Williams, seeking a new path, aligns himself with the villain Baron Zemo, who bestows upon him ionic abilities, granting him immense strength.

Initially portrayed as an antagonist to the Avengers, Wonder Man eventually joins forces with them, marking a significant arc in the character's journey.