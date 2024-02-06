Aespa's Karina looks flawless 'almost like an AI', says Jang Do-yeon

Aespa's Karina was praised by Jang Do-yeon over her stunning 'AI' appearance

Aespa’s Karina was praised by Jang Do-yeon over the actress’ ‘stunning appearance,’ thinking she was almost like an AI in a video titled Karina is flawless. Salon Drip 2.

In the video, the actress seemed humble, rating her own looks a flat 7 out of 10, to everyone’s surprise. She went on to explain that she doesn’t consider herself perfect, but not average either.

Jang Do-yeon praised Karina for her generosity, recalling the time when the actress gifted shoes to a member of the production staff.

When asked about her personality, she was quick to identify herself as someone who loves making people laugh, as well as ‘playful.'



Karina further expressed gratitude for her fans, mentioning her most recent trip to Sapporo with a friend.

Speaking of her Korean fans, she revealed that the actress instantly decided to treat her fans to a meal, showcasing her humbleness.

She also shed light on her upcoming Netflix show, Mystery Investigation Squad, offering insights into why she was the ‘chosen one.’

Karina expressed love for her sister for assisting her during her trainee days.

She also shared a ‘haunting’ experience from the trainee days, admitting that it left a scarring impression.