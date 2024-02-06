Aespa's Karina looks flawless 'almost like an AI', says Jang Do-yeon

Aespa’s Karina was praised by Jang Do-yeon over the actress’ ‘stunning appearance,’ thinking she was almost like an AI in a video titled Karina is flawless. Salon Drip 2.
In the video, the actress seemed humble, rating her own looks a flat 7 out of 10, to everyone’s surprise. She went on to explain that she doesn’t consider herself perfect, but not average either.
Jang Do-yeon praised Karina for her generosity, recalling the time when the actress gifted shoes to a member of the production staff.
When asked about her personality, she was quick to identify herself as someone who loves making people laugh, as well as ‘playful.'
Karina further expressed gratitude for her fans, mentioning her most recent trip to Sapporo with a friend.
Speaking of her Korean fans, she revealed that the actress instantly decided to treat her fans to a meal, showcasing her humbleness.
She also shed light on her upcoming Netflix show, Mystery Investigation Squad, offering insights into why she was the ‘chosen one.’
Karina expressed love for her sister for assisting her during her trainee days.
She also shared a ‘haunting’ experience from the trainee days, admitting that it left a scarring impression.
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls she was desperate to work with late actor Robin Williams on The Crazy Ones show
Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in 2021 and the couple shares two children
Astro is a South Korean boy band, composing of four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha
He wrote drama could be on the cards for the Royal Family in 2024, saying the ‘King’ may be ‘driven out by...
King Charles is allegedly planning to hand over the reign to Prince William after cancer diagnosis
The Duchess of Sussex advised to join Prince Harry in the UK as King Charles diagnosed with cancer