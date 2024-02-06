Drew Barrymore not ready to own grey hairs: Here’s why

Drew Barrymore's honest confession about grey hairs

Drew Barrymore is not fond of grey hairs and prefers to dye as soon as possible.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Never Been Kissed actress confessed that grey hairs are in trend but she is not ready to accept it for now.

“I do love that it's trending and looks so beautiful and is like a fashion statement,” she told the outlet.

Drew continued, “I just don't feel ready to go down that road.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress, who launched her hair shade with Nutrisse, explained, “I'm only 48 so it's not completely grey, but I definitely have lot of grey hairs but I can also keep dyeing it.”

“I don't really care if I look like a Just For Men ad when I'm older,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drew discussed about her honey blonde hair colour, stating, “Light is something I can't do anymore because of the maintenance. I can't deal with roots, roots, roots.”

Besides hair care, the actress also discussed about using injectables of fillers for ageing skin.

“I haven't resorted to it yet. I'm going to maintain that for as long as possible. Because I'm not only interested in seeing myself as a Just For Men ad, but also as an old leather bag,” she mentioned.

Reflecting on her beauty routine, Drew added, “It's so simplified right now due to just where I'm at in my life.”

“Whether it's like a perimenopause or just my age or my skin, I cannot handle a lot of products anymore,” she added.