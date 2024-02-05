Meghan Markle's wish to return to acting more simple than wanting fame

Meghan Markle was best known as an actress on Suits

Meghan Markle’s desire to return to the small screen as an actress might not have anything to with the obvious reason to of wanting to get fame.

According to PR strategist Laura Perkes, while speaking to Express, the Duchess of Sussex need to come back into acting likely came from her wanting to pursue a career that she knew best.

The strategist elaborated that the Suits actress, though desired fame, she likely wanted to get back in the groove of her past career as an actress after facing a string of failures since stepping down as a senior royal.

Read More: Meghan Markle issued brutal warning ahead of launching new career

"It's no secret that Meghan has always had a desire to become a Hollywood starlet and this could be the one big opportunity she's been waiting for," Perkes said.

"Prior to Suits, not many people had heard of Meghan Markle, yet it was her relationship with Prince Harry that contributed to her meteoric rise to fame.

"Returning to acting is something that will give her comfort as she'd be in familiar surroundings with people who want to see her succeed."