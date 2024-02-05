Meghan Markle issued brutal warning ahead of launching new career

Meghan Markle brutally mocked ahead of possible Hollywood return

Meghan Markle's potential return to the acting world was savaged by an expert who claimed there's not a lot left that the Duchess could do to turn a new leaf.

A royal expert appears blasting reports that Meghan might come back for a potential reboot of hit Netflix show Suits, saying it would be a "step backwards".



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared his thoughts with Express UK about Meghan's possible next career move: "It depends, obviously, what it is. If she’s doing more for Suits it’s going backwards. There is no indication she can become a Hollywood star."

He went on to comment on how any of Meghan's involvement with the legal drama would affect Prince Harry, saying: "Invictus, Sentebale in Lesotho and Wellchild are all charities he [Harry] was attached to before his marriage. So if she does Suits it links with his activities."



He also dismissed any potential ventures into politics as there is "no sign of this or what she's wanted," explaining: "All she’s doing is talking about 'exciting' projects but nothing materialises."

He recalled the Hollywood Reporter branding them the "biggest losers of 2023" and he questioned whether their "best future" is long behind them.

The expert mocked the couple in his own words, saying: "Their brand attracts vast press hype but where is the substance? Is their best future behind them? We wait to see what’s next."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have recently parted ways with Spotify after their Archetypes podcast was branded a 'Hollywood flop' and the couple labelled 'talentless'