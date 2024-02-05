Lisa Ann insists she 'did nothing wrong' after arrest at Matt Rife's show

Former adult star Lisa Ann was arrested for using her phone during Matt Rife's performance at the Radio City Music Hall in the New York City and was escorted out immediately despite claiming that she did not do so.
Ann took to X, formerly known as Twitter to condemn the act, calling out four NYPD officers for dragging her out in handcuffs, sharing: “So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to.”
In a video that went viral on X (former Twitter), the 51-year-old star could be seen crying out for help, claiming: "I did nothing wrong. I did not touch my phone. I want to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine."
She further mentioned that she was following the SOPs, insisting that she did not 'touch' her phone during the performance.
Notably while she was being escorted out, Ann asked for her comedian friend Rife.
As of yet Rife has not commented on the situation.
